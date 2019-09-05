The forgotten dams of Table Mountain

The taxpaying residents of Cape Town are getting worried. In the heat of summer, water supplies are critically low, the springs are drying up and local authorities fear the taps might run dry. Concerned residents petition the local government to do something to avert the crisis. However, there’s no shaming of water wasters on social media, or sharing water-saving tips on WhatsApp groups.

And nobody has yet coined the term "Day Zero". Perhaps that’s because this crisis takes place in 1893.

Cape Town has always had a tricky relationship with water, even though supply of drinking water was the very reason for its foundation. When Jan van Riebeeck first sailed the Drommedaris into Table Bay in 1652, the local Khoi people knew the area as Camissa, the "place of sweet waters". Little wonder Van Riebeeck chose it to set up a refreshment station for the ships of the Dutch East India Company.

But by the late 1800s those sweet waters were running out, and the independent municipalities of Cape Town were in trouble. The springs and streams flowing down off Table Mountain fed every tap in the city, and in summer the rivers slowed to a trickle. Something had to be done. The solution? Look to the source.

For much of the city that source was the Disa River, which flows off the back of Table Mountain and into the sea at Hout Bay. A pipeline funnelled river water from the mountain to the city — the popular Pipe Track walking trail, overlooking the Atlantic seaboard, follows the same route —but in winter the excess flowed into the Atlantic Ocean. What a waste, Thomas Stewart must have thought to himself.