The high stakes of SA Scrabble

"How many words would you like to challenge?"

The computer screen is impassive-aggressive. There’s not even a blinking cursor, just the question mark and, under that, an illustration of a single red tile with the letter Z. This is the designated interface for querying the validity of a word that has been played on one of the 20-odd boards in use at the SA national Scrabble championship.

The function of the Collins Zyzzyva Word Judge Version 5.0.3 is simple. If you think your opponent has played a word that is not one of the 150,000-plus playable two-to nine-letter words contained in the current edition of the Collins Scrabble Dictionary (the dictionary contains only words, not definitions) you can issue a formal challenge, at which point the pair of you leave your table and approach the computer to see what it thinks.

If your challenge is successful, the other player has to remove his or her tiles from the board and miss a turn. There is a risk to the challenger too. If the play is acceptable, the person loses the next turn.

For tournament players there are also points deductions:a five-point penalty in addition to a lost turn for whoever’s on the wrong side of the word. It’s a calculated risk, particularly when games are close.

"If I’m behind, if I think I’m right, I’ll take the chance," says Llewellin Jegels, a lecturer and writer from Cape Town who, at the time of writing, was the fourth-placed SA Scrabble player on the ranking of the World English Language Scrabble Players Association (Wespa). "If [the score is] somewhere in the middle, why take that risk? The guy will know the tiles I have. He could block my words." Lawyer Jeyad Page (the third-placed SA player on the Wespa rankings) says he works it out in percentages in his mind. "It’s a feeling you get. Because there are so many words."

Tournament Scrabble is a universe away from the games I grew up watching as a child. My parents used to play each other for hours on end, a running tally of scores kept on a piece of paper on the inside of the box lid. My father was slower but patient, methodically puzzling his way through the seven-letter tile rack until he could coax out a "bingo" (seven-letter word). My mother, as always, was faster and predatory, looking for openings left by a careless opponent. Both ruthlessly exploited our precious hard copy of the official Scrabble dictionary — even though it wasn’t supposed to be used as an aide, only as a check.

Scrabble SA allows social players to refer to printed lists of acceptable two-and three-letter words during their matches (in Collins Scrabble Words there are 124 two-letter and 1,341 three-letter plays). But the competitive players —the ones whose games and scores go on the board with the World English-Language Scrabble Players Association — have to rely entirely on their wits and their memory or, failing that, their confidence.

Jegels says he has seen handwritten journals of some of the top Nigerian players —men like Lanre Yusuf Oyekunle, Jimoh Saheed and Sammy Okasagah —who wrote out every single one of the allowed four-and five-letter words by hand, including prefixes and suffixes, so they could learn them.

"The best players in the world are from Nigeria. Scrabble is federally funded there. They play it in schools," says Scrabble SA vice-chair Steven Gruzd. The game is also increasingly popular in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, the Gambia and Zambia (three Zambian players attended the SA national championship), and the French-language version is played in many Francophone countries.