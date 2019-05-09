Fairlawns Spa the gracious spacious oasis

The relaxation package itself was sensational. It’s aimed at stress release, and it does just that with a body exfoliation and strong massage followed by a head massage, or foot rub if the former freaks you out.

There are several fancy five-star hotels with top-notch spas around town, and they’re great. What sets this apart is the abundance of space. It allows you to tap into some solitude, some earnest relaxation time. You’re not in close proximity to everyone else, so you don’t have to hear the constant chatter of little groups of people, which can be counterproductive and irritating when you’re in pursuit of zoning out.

There’s a sign asking for a "disconnect" from cellphones. And sure, when I visited, all four women who were outside were on theirs, but not talking — just texting, one taking an occasional selfie. So perhaps the mobile message was missed.

Tech dependency aside, the sheer expanse of space and the wide choice of rest options buffer you from feeling cramped, which goes a long way to switching off and feeling like you can cope a bit better with the world outside the spa’s walls.