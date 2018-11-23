Johannesburg’s architectural history

The shock of war in 1939, along with the necessity of global recovery through the 1950s, dulled the roaring expansion of preceding decades, grinding Johannesburg’s sky-scraping aspirations to a reality-driven halt. Not until the late 1960s did sufficient confidence once again switch the focus to the expansive blue Highveld skies above.

The stratospheric 1970s

Johannesburg’s golden aspirations soared with the arrival of a truly global edifice in 1973 — the Carlton Centre. It was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, architects of the Sears Tower in Chicago, at one time the world’s tallest building. The Carlton Centre, 45 years after completion, remains the tallest building in Africa. A grand plaza, reminiscent of the one at the Rockefeller Centre in New York City, connected the brutally elegant concrete office high-rise with the five-star Westin International Carlton Hotel. Crowned by a 50th-floor observation deck, the Carlton still dominates the downtown skyline. Today the offices are occupied by Transnet, while the ghosts of movie stars, captains of industry and leaders of the free world lurk beneath the darkened chandeliers in the locked-down hotel.

Instability in the 1980s, coupled with decentralisation and transition of the 1990s, soothed the city’s skyward obsession. Elegance, modernisation and innovation — keys to Johannesburg’s earlier architectural expression — seemed forgotten by expansion at the close of the 20th century. Development adopted a sort of Tuscan-refugee zeitgeist. Generic low-density development, cloaked in pre-Renaissance pastiche, increasingly infected the city’s northern peripheries.

After a decade in the political wilderness, 2018 and the Ramaphosa reign represent a long-overdue "new dawn" for SA. At a height of 150m above Maude Street, Sandton, The Leonardo heralds a dawn of a different kind. The misplaced Italianate name may linger like a stubborn hangover from 1995, but the slender pared-down superstructure of The Leonardo glistens with contemporary, optimistic promise. It will house swanky apartments and offices and restaurants.

Glimpsed from Randburg, Modderfontein, Alexandra, even Midrand, the high-rise grows by the day and seems set to capture the hearts and imaginations of a contemporary, aspirational, 21st-century African city. Compared to the superstructures of the Middle East (the Burj Khalifa tops the list at a terrifying 828m) and Asia, it is, of course, an architectural midget, but that doesn’t stop Joburgers feeling kind of proud of its slim, tall grace.

There is a dark cloud: Sandton is already burdened by vacancy rates approaching 40%, and International trends in architecture and development increasingly herald adaptive reuse rather than the creation of new structures. Responding to future paradigms and addressing key issues like sustainability, responsible and equitable use of resources, as well as curbing climate change, will be fundamental to the creation of "world-class African cities" in the 21st century.

But for now, Johannesburg’s gaze is once again fixed firmly skyward.