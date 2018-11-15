COMEDY: Loyiso Gola’s goal is simple

Loyiso Gola, one of our favourite local funny guys, is back in town and getting ready to make you laugh. The comedian, twice nominated for an Emmy, has just returned from touring abroad and will do shows in Durbs and Cape Town next month. If you’re a fan, nab seats before they sell out (and you know they will). This new show, Unlearning, promises to make you question everything you thought you knew about politics, race and history. He appears in Durban on December 15 and in Cape Town on December 22. Book at Computicket.