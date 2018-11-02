BUYER’S GUIDE: Where to shop the good stuff

Gavin Rajah for @home

From the middle of this month, you’ll be able to inject a dose of the elegantly exotic into your space. This is all thanks to local fashion designer Gavin Rajah, who’s done a collection with @home to create a range of "softs". That’s industry-speak for cushions, pillows and throws that are, in this instance, a creative take on life in the Indian summer palaces of yore. Expect jewel tones, touches of metallic and prints of fauna and flora.

Jeanne Gaigher

We’ve been watching artist Jeanne Gaigher’s career with interest, and are really impressed with the pieces on her latest show, Century’s View.

She’s exhibiting at SMITH gallery in Cape Town until the beginning of December and for this new series has worked with painting and layering on scrim (a gauze-like fabric). She’s also branched out into sculptural forms.