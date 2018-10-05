The last remaining WW2 Spitfire pilots

One of the Battle of Britain pilots, Geoffrey Wellum, not only belonged to Churchill’s few but was also among the youngest. He was 18 when he went into a war in which a Spitfire pilot’s life expectancy was four weeks; he was 96 when he died.

The first time he set eyes on a Spitfire was when he was posted to his squadron in south Wales. "Once I was inside, the Spitfire, quite frankly, flew me," he recalled 62 years later in his book, First Light which became a bestseller. By the age of 21, he was diagnosed as "combat exhausted" and evacuated to England, where he became a test pilot and a flight instructor, according to his obituary in The Times.

Tom "Hawkeye" Neil was a year older than Wellum. He shot down 14 enemy aircraft, most of them when he was still 19. The strikes qualified him as an ace.

He was 97 when he died in July.

At the time of the Battle of Britain and later in the war the RAF was cosmopolitan and included many pilots from the Commonwealth — most famously the SA ace Sailor Malan — some from the US, some from countries that had been overrun by the Nazis, and Russians.

From the home front

Albie Götze, who died at age 95, and Don Laubman, who was 96 when he died, were part of the Commonwealth group.

Götze was a South African and, like Laubman, flew cover for the Allied soldiers who landed on Normandy beaches in 1944. He later took part in the airlift to Berlin when the Soviets, in the beginning of the Cold War, blockaded the city and no food and medicine could be received by rail or road.

From Spitfires, Götze switched to rocket-firing Hawker Typhoons, and then, during the Korean War, flew American Mustangs, the last of the propeller-driven fighter planes. He made his final flight in an SA Air Force Harvard in 1975, before retiring in 1978 as a brigadier-general.

Laubman was one of Canada’s most successful fighter pilots. During the Cold War, he became the commander of all Canadian forces in Europe as a lieutenant-general.

Poland, like then Czechoslovakia, provided the RAF with most of its pilots from occupied Europe. Adam Ostrowski, who died in March aged 99, was deported to a labour camp in Siberia when the Russians overran his home town of Lwów, but later released when the Soviet Union switched sides after it had been invaded by Germany in 1941.

With little flying experience, he travelled on an Arctic convoy to join the Polish Air Force, which was in exile in Britain, trained with the RAF and flew Spitfires from 1944 until the end of the war, according to his son Jan.

When Lwów was annexed by the Soviet Union and incorporated into Ukraine, he remained in Britain and became an engineer. He was buried in the Polish war graves cemetery at Newark in Nottinghamshire, where he lies with fallen comrades and his uncle Stanislaw Ostrowski, a former president of Poland in exile.