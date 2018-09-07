Embrace spring and help out

All you have to do is pay R250 for a ticket, and you’ll get access to five drop-dead-magnificent properties in Atholl and Bryanston. There’s a special focus on kitchen gardens this year, so if you’re into growing your own produce, this is the perfect opportunity for you to get some inspiration.

There will be a sale at each garden, so you can get your green fingers on clivias, azaleas, clematis, irises and other plants cultivated by club members.

If you’re not a botanical diehard this is still a great opportunity for a bit of relaxation; you can wander among the trees, shrubs and water features and then enjoy tea at one of the show gardens.

Tickets are for prebooking only at johannesburggardenclub.co.za