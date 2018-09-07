Life

Embrace spring and help out

Do your bit for Johannesburg Child Welfare by spending a few hours at a handful of the city’s most beautiful gardens

07 September 2018 - 12:37 Sarah Buitendach

Do your bit for Johannesburg Child Welfare by spending a few hours at a handful of the city’s most beautiful gardens. The Open Garden Meander of the Johannesburg Garden Club is taking place on September 15 and 16 to raise money for the charity.

All you have to do is pay R250 for a ticket, and you’ll get access to five drop-dead-magnificent properties in Atholl and Bryanston. There’s a special focus on kitchen gardens this year, so if you’re into growing your own produce, this is the perfect opportunity for you to get some inspiration.

There will be a sale at each garden, so you can get your green fingers on clivias, azaleas, clematis, irises and other plants cultivated by club members.

If you’re not a botanical diehard this is still a great opportunity for a bit of relaxation; you can wander among the trees, shrubs and water features and then enjoy tea at one of the show gardens.

Tickets are for prebooking only at johannesburggardenclub.co.za

