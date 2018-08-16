Life

Where to buy the perfect pair of happy socks

Reward yourself with these Happy Socks beauties, inspired by and created to celebrate The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine movie

16 August 2018 - 14:19 Sarah Buitendach

Been a hard day’s night? Eight days a week? Reward yourself with these Happy Socks beauties, inspired by and created to celebrate The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine movie.

The trippy animated film was released in 1968, so it’s 50 years since that particular brand of musical mayhem graced the silver screen.

As you’d expect, these particular sartorial numbers are bright and fun and feature everything from portraits of the Fab Four to the aforementioned submarine.

They’ll (Sgt) pepper your wardrobe with panache, and make a grand gift for the Eleanors, Lucys and Jojos in your life. No need to head to a barrow in the marketplace for these gems, you can order them online.

For more, visit happysocks.com

Design that’s a joint effort

Collaborations between creative types are très en vogue at the moment
4 months ago

