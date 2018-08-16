Where to buy the perfect pair of happy socks

The trippy animated film was released in 1968, so it’s 50 years since that particular brand of musical mayhem graced the silver screen.

As you’d expect, these particular sartorial numbers are bright and fun and feature everything from portraits of the Fab Four to the aforementioned submarine.

They’ll (Sgt) pepper your wardrobe with panache, and make a grand gift for the Eleanors, Lucys and Jojos in your life. No need to head to a barrow in the marketplace for these gems, you can order them online.

For more, visit happysocks.com