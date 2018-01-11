PODCASTS: Get smarter, healthier and wealthier with these

Tribe of Mentors

You’ll know host Tim Ferriss from his books, The 4-Hour Workweek, and Tools of Titans. This short-form podcast (30 minutes of your life you’re never getting back) is based on his new book, Tribe of Mentors. He’s gathered advice via 11 identical questions put to more than 130 people (billionaires, athletes, celebs) on how to live a more productive and meaningful life.

50 Things that Made the Modern Economy

This is an economic history documentary of the coolest degree. In this BBC podcast, economist and journalist Tim Harford looks at products, inventions and innovations that have created the modern economic world. I assure you, it’s not as dull as its sounds. These are some of his (random) picks: infant formula, barbed wire, insurance and disposable razors. Give it a listen.

TED Talks Health

Who doesn’t love a good TED? These are curated around wellness, medical breakthroughs, mindfulness, nutrition and exercise. The podcast is a great resource that informs and empowers. The health tips are good too. Given that speakers are from different backgrounds and vocations, you’re always getting something fresh.