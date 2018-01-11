Places to enjoy in the new year

The spa

Businessman Analjit Singh dabbles internationally in healthcare, insurance and property. In Franschhoek, his interests are of the luxury kind.

Leeu Estates is Singh’s boutique hotel, winery and wellness spa, located amid vineyards and landscaped gardens, just outside the town. The spa’s treatments are all high-end organic and inspired by African rituals. And the three treatment rooms (yes, this is an elite affair) look onto ponds and mountains.

It’s all very holistic and guests are offered everything they could possibly need, or desire. Besides massages and facials, this includes a hair and nail salon, his and hers changing and steam rooms, and two pools (a plunge pool and 15m infinity pool with jaw-dropping valley views).

www.leeucollection.com