ART: Cognac giant backs Kaslam festival in Soweto

One of SA’s top cognac brands, Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition, has donated 1,000 spray cans of paint towards the Kaslam Street Art Jam 2017 in Soweto, which aims to create beautiful pieces of art on township walls.

The donated spray cans will be used on 10 murals around Soweto, including walls at the area’s first wine shop, Morara Wines & Spirits Emporium, the iconic but dilapidated Eyethu Cinema, and the Funda Arts Centre, one of several community arts centres that emerged after the June 1976 uprising.

The aim of the Kaslam project is to create street tours that will give art lovers an authentic Soweto experience.

Each art piece will be located at a historical or heritage site, with the aim of increasing tourism to Soweto.