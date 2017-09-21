Life

ART: Cognac giant backs Kaslam festival in Soweto

Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition, has donated 1,000 spray cans of paint towards the Kaslam Street Art Jam 2017 in Soweto, which aims to create beautiful pieces of art on township walls

21 September 2017 - 09:53

One of SA’s top cognac brands, Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition, has donated 1,000 spray cans of paint towards the Kaslam Street Art Jam 2017 in Soweto, which aims to create beautiful pieces of art on township walls.

The donated spray cans will be used on 10 murals around Soweto, including walls at the area’s first wine shop, Morara Wines & Spirits Emporium, the iconic but dilapidated Eyethu Cinema, and the Funda Arts Centre, one of several community arts centres that emerged after the June 1976 uprising.

The aim of the Kaslam project is to create street tours that will give art lovers an authentic Soweto experience.

Each art piece will be located at a historical or heritage site, with the aim of increasing tourism to Soweto.

Basa awards honour dynamic business and arts partnerships

Champions of the enabling and transformative effects of the arts have been recognised for two decades
Life
3 days ago

Sasko Soweto Kota Festival

The traditional quarter loaf of bread with a tasty filling is a favourite on the streets
Life
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
African anthology is one for the books
Life / Books
2.
Springboks have made the wrong kind of history ...
Life / Sport
3.
ART: Looking at men and women from both sides
Life / Art
4.
ART: Cognac giant backs Kaslam festival in Soweto
Life

Related Articles

Basa awards honour dynamic business and arts partnerships
Life

Blue Notes revival: bringing home South Africa’s legendary free jazz gold
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Sasko Soweto Kota Festival
Life / Food

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.