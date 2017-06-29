Cannes Lions: SA director wins silver for the third time

Mace, of Egg Films, is the only South African to hold this record. He won silver in the broadcast category for the Here’s To The Us In Every Tusker ad he directed in Kenya.

Mace was the only winner from Africa and was also short-listed in the Changing The World Frame By Frame category for the Tusker ad.

Last year, Mace won two young director silver awards for Gift in the short film category and The Bomb-Sniffing Rats Saving Lives in Mozambique in the Changing The World Frame By Frame category.

The Tusker campaign has picked up a string of accolades, including the African Cristal Film grand prix; two One Show craft merit awards; the Creative Circle ad of the month prize and the ad of the week award from MarkLives.