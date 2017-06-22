NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL: Healthy and ’arty

He says the NAF marks "high season" in Grahamstown: "It’s like Cape Town at Christmas time." It’s boom time for the local economy. And he fervently hopes that if you stage it — and stage it well — the audiences will come.

This year the continent’s largest multidisciplinary arts bonanza wakes up the otherwise sleepy Eastern Cape university town over 11 days from June 29 to July 9.

Hundreds of actors, musicians, dancers, artists and technicians will shack up in draughty digs, stock up on box wine and try to hustle back the money they’ve invested in their passion projects. If they’re lucky, they’ll turn a small profit and be creatively enriched by networking with their peers. Some will leave disillusioned and broke, but no-one said the arts and culture landscape was a fair one.

Counting every cent

Johaardien takes a pragmatic approach. "We may be in a technical recession, and the world is changing," he says, referring to the example of President Donald Trump’s call to eliminate the US’s national arts endowment fund, "but the festival remains an example of arts being a major driver of the economy.

"If you remove the arts festival, you’d be robbing the region of the third-largest contributor to its economy, after Rhodes University and the Makana municipality."

A 2013 Rhodes University study estimated that the festival had contributed about R350m to the local economy every year. "In a relatively poor province such as the Eastern Cape, this represents a considerable inflow of funds that would otherwise not have been attracted to the region," the study noted.

The festival supports thousands of jobs, creating work for all the artists who flock there every year to ply their trade — and support each other’s work too.

A large section of the festival’s audience come from the surrounding areas, and the study also found that about 40% of the patrons were not white — showing how the event’s demographics have shifted over the years.

But Johaardien admits there have been challenges in putting together "a balanced programme with artistic merit and broad appeal for the Eastern Cape, national and international audiences", not least in the current throttled funding climate.

"We’ve had to count every cent. There have been lots of negotiations between myself and the artistic committee about what makes the cut, about wanting works and not being able to afford them ... there have been creative fireworks, but in a good way, and I hope this shows in the work."

Though he made his name as an actor and playwright, this is familiar terrain for Johaardien, who is also a seasoned arts manager and administrator. But, as executive producer, he’s had to adjust to the "sheer scale and amplification" of the festival as well as understanding its intricate ecosystem. This includes the Main, Fringe and Arena programmes, the Standard Bank Jazz Festival, the schools festival, the children’s festival, the independently run Fingo Festival, Wordfest and the student theatre festival.

"As newbies are wont to do, I’ve been tempted to make radical changes. It’s like being a parent: sometimes you have to be tough. But ultimately, in its 43 years it’s been the audience’s festival and we have to protect that legacy."

At every National Arts Festival, audiences are curious to see what the new crop of Standard Bank Young Artists are up to as they stretch their own creative boundaries — and, quite often, upend people’s expectations. This year a strong contingent will debut bold new works, including playwright-director Monageng "Vice" Motshabi (theatre), choreographer Thandazile Radebe (contemporary dance), cellist Abel Selaocoe (classical music), bassist Benjamin Jephta (jazz), multimedia artist Dineo Bopape (performance art) and sculptor Beth Diane Armstrong.