Life

Decorex kicks off in Cape Town

27 April 2017 - 12:41 Prakash Naidoo

"Make your space your living dream" is the theme of this year’s Decorex exhibition in Cape Town. The event’s creative director, Anita Bloom, will be translating this into real-world spaces using a range of on-trend items sponsored by exhibitors.

The exhibit kitchen, for example, will be finished in Caesarstone and include white granite waterfall countertops and all the appliances on show.

Decorex runs at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from April 27-30. Ticket prices are R95 for adults and R20 for children under 12. Decorex Johannesburg will be held in August.

