AB De Villiers strikes up a new partnership

SA cricketer AB de Villiers has been named Montblanc’s new ambassador, representing the luxury brand in SA and India.

Widely admired as one of cricket’s finest talents, De Villiers is currently captain of SA’s one-day international team.

He will be the face of Montblanc across all categories, including watches, writing instruments, men’s accessories and leather goods.

De Villiers holds the record for the world’s fastest 50, 100 and 150 in one-day international cricket, the fastest test century by a South African and the fastest 50 by a South African in T20 cricket. He also holds the record for the most test innings (78) before registering a duck. He played for the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

He has remained with the team ever since.