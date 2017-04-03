Responsive office chairs?

Chairs in meeting rooms tend to be inflexible, and the resulting discomfort can mean people are less engaged in meetings.

Global design manufacturer Herman Miller has created a range of meeting and side chairs that it says are responsive to movement and the immediate comfort of users in office spaces. It is called the Keyn Chair Group and is a sculpted one-piece shell design that responds to shifts in posture. The back reclines smoothly up to 10°, while also moving the seat forward.

To create this, the design team developed a modular system of only four key parts: base, cradle, seat shell and upholstered pad. It comes in three base styles — a four-leg, cantilever and four-star base — with a painted, trivalent chrome or polished aluminium finish. The Keyn chair range is available from All Office in SA.