A chant for the forgotten
Choreographer Nhlanhla Mahlangu talks about his latest work for the Dance Umbrella festival
Chanting fascinates dancer, choreographer, actor, poet and musician Nhlanhla Mahlangu. It’s no accident that at least six of the pieces he’s worked on have the word “chant” in the title — it represents the primal echo of the voiceless and the powerless, made tangible as art.
Mahlangu’s latest creation in this vein is The Workers’ Chant, a site-specific dance work that will open Johannesburg’s 2017 Dance Umbrella festival on Thursday, February 23.
“I tend to follow similar themes ... I love the chant motif,” chuckles this performing arts chameleon while discussing his latest “work of chant” at the site where it will be staged — the historic Workers’ Museum in Newtown.
A century ago this nondescript building, just next to the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, was a municipal compound that housed migrant workers who were brought in to build the nascent City of Johannesburg. They lived in appalling, slave-like conditions, forced to sleep cheek-by-jowl on concrete bunks in cramped dormitories. Today, their squalid quarters have been preserved as a museum — a chilling reminder of past pain.
It is these forgotten thousands whose spirits Mahlangu wishes to symbolically summon in The Workers’ Chant — a work that is sure to be poignant, jarring and even a little uncomfortable.
A turn to the past
This week the museum-turned-performance space will resonate with the haunting imagery and sounds of past ghosts.
Mahlangu’s words and gestures become increasingly animated as he spells out his elaborate and unflinching choreographic blueprint for the piece, which arose from a Dance Forum residency.
In essence, The Workers’ Chant uses dance, song, poetry and other theatrical devices to take the audience on an interactive “tour” into a dark but underreported blot on SA’s conscience. It is a time capsule, segueing between past horrors and the present-day complacency of “born-frees”.
People died here — and they died in a dump. We use the toilets as a metaphor for this dump, and we come here to call upon the men who have died here, using their clan namesNhlanhla Mahlangu
The audience will follow the two dancer-protagonists as they reactivate the cold chambers, illuminated with soft light and gently reverberating with the a cappella sounds of 18-man isicathamiya vocal ensemble Isikhalo Se-Africa (which means “Lament of Africa”).
“Isicathamiya music represents the ghosts of the space, of time, of the history,” explains Mahlangu.
It was a deliberate choice to cast two female dancers, Liyabuya Gongo and Siphumeze Khundayi, says Mahlangu: “I wanted women to carry the story of this space, even though there were predominantly men housed here in the compound.”
Part of the reason for this is that women inevitably carry much of the burden emanating from the systematic emasculation and dehumanisation of men through social ills such as rape.
In immersive, confrontational theatre style, the audience will form part of the performance. For instance, they will be herded like cows into the yard, evoking the humiliation the men had to endure upon entering the compound.
Mahlangu points to a towering oak. “This tree was used as a prison — they would be tied by their necks to the tree for the night as punishment.” Not surprisingly, the tree will form an integral part of the dance work.
Crunching through the gravel outside the museum as birds chirp innocuously, he looks around. “[This space] speaks to you. A lot of people died here because of the conditions.”
Mahlangu’s tone turns from reflection to contempt. “People died here — and they died in a dump. We use the toilets as a metaphor for this dump, and we come here to call upon the men who have died here, using their clan names,” he says.
He hopes the work will make audiences think: “I’d like them to be aware of our history, and how that history affects the present and how the present helps us shape the future.”
A connection with the downtrodden
It’s clear that Mahlangu is no dilettante or posturing thespian making a show of understanding pain from a position of privilege. He was raised by a domestic worker grandmother and knows first-hand the indignity of living in a shack. He therefore draws from a deep well of authentic, lived experiences to jar, prod, entertain and engage his audiences. There isn’t an ounce of falseness in sight.
“The reason I’m an artist is that I wanted to sing — to be a musician — but I couldn’t afford the fees for music school,” he recounts. He went through school thinking he was stupid, not realising he was actually dyslexic.
Depressed, he one day stumbled on a dance audition at Moving Into Dance Mophatong, a dance school in Johannesburg. He was accepted — “even though I’d never danced before, even at a party”.
But because Mahlangu didn’t have a matric certificate, Moving Into Dance Mophatong said it could not accept him. He, however, persisted until the school relented, and went on to further his education there. Suddenly a straight-A student in a nurturing environment, he worked his way up to become co-ordinator of educational programmes.
Today, Mahlangu has had a hand in a number of influential and award-winning stage works, and is currently the inaugural curator of William Kentridge’s art centre, The Centre for the Less Good Idea, which launches in March.
Mahlangu’s history of “chants” is an extensive one. The first solo dance work he choreographed was called Chant, which arose from a residency in the Netherlands. The main prop, an old vacuum cleaner, evoked memories of his beloved gogo.
The first music album he recorded was called African Chants and Harmonies. Two years ago, he collaborated on a work called We Chant with Jefferson Tshabalala for the Soweto Theatre, drawing together hip-hop, beat boxing, poetry, opera, isicathamiya and comedy.
Mahlangu is married to fellow dancer-choreographer Sonia Radebe, this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance, and he directed and co-choreographed her work, Broken Chant.
Last year, he opened the Wits So Solo festival with the commissioned work Gqisha! The Chant that Calls, directed by Khayelihle Dom Gumede and Raezeen Wentworth. It is another intensely personal play that delves into the thorny issue of dispossession and how its trauma reverberates through generations and pierces the social fabric.
Gqisha! summons the Zulu war chant used by warriors as they prepare for battle — and Mahlangu’s highly physical and visceral storytelling style could be seen as an impassioned war cry for introspection in a troubled country.
Perhaps the chant is a recurring inner voice that connects with the disenfranchised and the downtrodden because he’s been there himself.
“The chant has always stayed with me,” he reflects. “The more I chant, the more I unpack what my personal chant is all about. The answers are always different, but I just want to keep chanting.”
* The 2017 Dance Umbrella, headquartered at the Wits Theatre Complex in Braamfontein, also features site-specific works (such as Rudi van der Merwe’s installation Trophée, which takes place in a park). It runs from February 23 to March 5. Visit danceforumsouthafrica.co.za for the full programme.
