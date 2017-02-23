A chant for the forgotten

It was a deliberate choice to cast two female dancers, Liyabuya Gongo and Siphumeze Khundayi, says Mahlangu: “I wanted women to carry the story of this space, even though there were predominantly men housed here in the compound.”

Part of the reason for this is that women inevitably carry much of the burden emanating from the systematic emasculation and dehumanisation of men through social ills such as rape.

In immersive, confrontational theatre style, the audience will form part of the performance. For instance, they will be herded like cows into the yard, evoking the humiliation the men had to endure upon entering the compound.

Mahlangu points to a towering oak. “This tree was used as a prison — they would be tied by their necks to the tree for the night as punishment.” Not surprisingly, the tree will form an integral part of the dance work.

Crunching through the gravel outside the museum as birds chirp innocuously, he looks around. “[This space] speaks to you. A lot of people died here because of the conditions.”

Mahlangu’s tone turns from reflection to contempt. “People died here — and they died in a dump. We use the toilets as a metaphor for this dump, and we come here to call upon the men who have died here, using their clan names,” he says.

He hopes the work will make audiences think: “I’d like them to be aware of our history, and how that history affects the present and how the present helps us shape the future.”

A connection with the downtrodden

It’s clear that Mahlangu is no dilettante or posturing thespian making a show of understanding pain from a position of privilege. He was raised by a domestic worker grandmother and knows first-hand the indignity of living in a shack. He therefore draws from a deep well of authentic, lived experiences to jar, prod, entertain and engage his audiences. There isn’t an ounce of falseness in sight.

“The reason I’m an artist is that I wanted to sing — to be a musician — but I couldn’t afford the fees for music school,” he recounts. He went through school thinking he was stupid, not realising he was actually dyslexic.