Finding value in clocks and watches
Using your time profitably
During a visit to SA, Bonhams auction house specialists found a beautiful and rare late-19th-century French “singing bird” automata carriage clock. At the time it was estimated to be worth about £6,000-£8,000 (R105,000-R140,000). But when it went on auction, it sold for £26,250 (R450,000).
Bonhams is hoping to unearth similar treasures again, and specialists James Stratton and Jonathan Darracott will be visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town, offering valuations on fine clocks and watches.
The pair will be in Johannesburg on January 30-31 and in Cape Town on February 1-2.
The auction house is looking for pieces from a bygone era such as pocket watches, as well as modern collectables from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega and Jaeger-LeCoultre.
Decorative carriage clocks with porcelain or enamel panels are also enjoying revitalised demand, and the specialists are on the lookout for those as well.
Appointments can be made with Penny Culverwell at penny.culverwell@bonhams.com or by calling
071-342-2670.
Swiss roll out heritage timepiece
Time for a 60th birthday
Watch company Longines is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its first Flagship collection.
To mark the occasion, the brand introduces a single, limited-edition watch: the Flagship Heritage — 60th Anniversary 1957-2017.
It is inspired by a Flagship model kept in the Swiss watchmaker’s HQ and is a favourite of Longines’ ambassador, actress Kate Winslet.
This latest model is available in steel, yellow gold or rose gold and displays a flagship on the back, as did the original pieces.
Vintage timepieces by Montblanc
Turning back the clock
Montblanc takes a journey back to the glory days of motor racing with the launch of five new TimeWalker watches.
The newest line of timepieces is inspired by Minerva, a manufacturer that produced high-quality instruments for measuring brief intervals of time with precision.
The result is a collection of watches that is evocative and vintage themed, with a contemporary feel.
Montblanc TimeWalker watches undergo more than 500 hours of testing and general operating evaluation under extreme conditions. They are water-resistant to 100m.
