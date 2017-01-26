Life

Finding value in clocks and watches

26 January 2017 - 22:17 PM Prakash Naidoo
Longines Flagship Heritage — 60th Anniversary 1957-2017
Longines Flagship Heritage — 60th Anniversary 1957-2017

 Using your time profitably

During a visit to SA, Bonhams auction house specialists found a beautiful and rare late-19th-century French “singing bird” automata carriage clock. At the time it was estimated to be worth about £6,000-£8,000 (R105,000-R140,000). But when it went on auction, it sold for £26,250 (R450,000).

Timeless classic: This 19th-century French carriage clock sold for R450,000>Picture: BONHAMS
Timeless classic: This 19th-century French carriage clock sold for R450,000>Picture: BONHAMS

Bonhams is hoping to unearth similar treasures again, and specialists James Stratton and Jonathan Darracott will be visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town, offering valuations on fine clocks and watches.

The pair will be in Johannesburg on January 30-31 and in Cape Town on February 1-2.

The auction house is looking for pieces from a bygone era such as pocket watches, as well as modern collectables from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Decorative carriage clocks with porcelain or enamel panels are also enjoying revitalised demand, and the specialists are on the lookout for those as well.

Appointments can be made with Penny Culverwell at penny.culverwell@bonhams.com or by calling
071-342-2670.

Swiss roll out heritage timepiece

Time for a 60th birthday

Longines Flagship Heritage — 60th Anniversary 1957-2017
Longines Flagship Heritage — 60th Anniversary 1957-2017

Watch company Longines is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its first Flagship collection.

To mark the occasion, the brand introduces a single, limited-edition watch: the Flagship Heritage — 60th Anniversary 1957-2017.

It is inspired by a Flagship model kept in the Swiss watchmaker’s HQ and is a favourite of Longines’ ambassador, actress Kate Winslet.

This latest model is available in steel, yellow gold or rose gold and displays a flagship on the back, as did the original pieces.

Vintage timepieces by Montblanc

Turning back the clock

Montblanc TimeWalker
Montblanc TimeWalker

Montblanc takes a journey back to the glory days of motor racing with the launch of five new TimeWalker watches.

The newest line of timepieces is inspired by Minerva, a manufacturer that produced high-quality instruments for measuring brief intervals of time with precision.

The result is a collection of watches that is evocative and vintage themed, with a contemporary feel.

Montblanc TimeWalker watches undergo more than 500 hours of testing and general operating evaluation under extreme conditions. They are water-resistant to 100m.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Helen Zille: The battle continues
Life / Books
2.
Looking south, again
Life / Art
3.
Ballet: La Traviata at the Joburg Theatre
Life
4.
Cape’s finest wine on the block
Life / Food

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.