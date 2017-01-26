Finding value in clocks and watches

Bonhams is hoping to unearth similar treasures again, and specialists James Stratton and Jonathan Darracott will be visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town, offering valuations on fine clocks and watches.

The pair will be in Johannesburg on January 30-31 and in Cape Town on February 1-2.

The auction house is looking for pieces from a bygone era such as pocket watches, as well as modern collectables from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Decorative carriage clocks with porcelain or enamel panels are also enjoying revitalised demand, and the specialists are on the lookout for those as well.

Appointments can be made with Penny Culverwell at penny.culverwell@bonhams.com or by calling

071-342-2670.