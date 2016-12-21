Dog hotel: a suite life for dogs

South Africans are barking mad about their dogs and there is little they are not willing to do to pander to their pampered pooches. With designer clothes, home-made treats and spa days, some of SA’s canines are sitting in the lap of luxury.

In the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, these "fur-babies" and their owners have found accommodation to suit their lavish lifestyles. Must Love Dogs is a pet hotel that caters for small toy-dog breeds as well as certain medium-sized lapdogs.

The owner of the business, Ineke Ann Boyle, says the idea came to her in 2009. "My dogs, Princess Leia and Lady J, were the inspiration. There were some really heavy things happening in my life and I went into a deep depression. During that time I went away for a bit and there was nowhere I could take my dogs,"

she says.

"There were no kennels that could satisfy me and I remember wishing there was somewhere or someone like me who could give the same care to my babies as I would. That’s how the name Must Love Dogs came to be."

The lodging amenities are 15 individual suites with high-end décor, bedding, lights, beds, cushions, chaise couches and doggy beds. Wall heaters and blow heaters are in full use during cold winter months. Windows, fans and porches in each suite are standard and there are radios in every room.

"As much as it seems a little extravagant for some, for others — which I didn’t realise, but suspected — this is something they want. But the true magic of the place happens at Central Bark."

Pooch playtime

Central Bark is the play area in the centre of the suites.

"This doesn’t happen by accident. This took a lot of lessons and learning. At the beginning I took in bigger dogs but you have to keep them in cages and that broke my heart," says Boyle.

"The social environment is key. Dogs are pack and social animals. They need to interact with each other and that doesn’t happen at regular kennels. Central Bark keeps the dogs calm and happy. This is what the real Must Love Dogs is all about."

But it is far from a free-for-all. Prospective guests need to be interviewed.

"It is a specific kind of person that is interested in our service. They [prospective guests and owners] get excited by the concept of coming here and bringing their babies and getting to see their rooms and getting to see us," says Boyle.

Must Love Dogs does not accept aggressive dogs. Once the interview is over, clients fill in a comprehensive questionnaire.