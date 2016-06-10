FM Ferret June 9 2016

• There won’t have been too many more delicious ironies than Hlaudi Motsoeneng — who faked his own matric — being invited to speak to the national executive of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU).

You wouldn’t think that Motsoeneng would have a particularly high regard for the dark arts of teaching, and so his words of wisdom proved.

“All that many educated people know how to do is to read the whole day. They don’t have time to think,” he was reported as saying.

Having fully dismantled the myth that reading is in any way linked to thought, Motsoeneng began slaying bigger dragons. In particular, his decision to censor the SABC’s news broadcasts to ensure there’s no dastardly reference to anything bad for the ANC’s election prospects, like service delivery protests.

“You as teachers, if you allow what’s happening and you don’t condemn (it), then one day, they will burn you. We can’t celebrate that when people are burning schools and stopping others from attending,” he was reported as telling the teachers union.

It’s convenient for Motsoeneng that, since he appears to have evidently decided to trade journalism for political reputation management, he now seems to think he’s equipped to lecture people on ethics.

It’s a pity though, that having abandoned reading so he’ll have time to “think”, he’ll be unaware that he’s just mouthing the identical sentiments of a legion of moustachioed SABC bosses from the 1960s and 1970s.

• If only more in the ruling ANC thought more like one young boy in Quincy, Massachusetts, then perhaps the “state capture” probe into the Guptas might actually have gone somewhere.

Police in Quincy have released an audio tape of the young boy spilling the beans on his father for shooting a red light. “Um, daddy went past a red light,” the boy says. “He has a black truck. He was in a brand-new car, my mummy’s car,” he said in the recording.

The police chose not to pursue the case — rather like the ANC’s investigation which fell apart when only one person came forward to lodge a statement. So much for accountability then.

• Quote of the week: “Donald Trump’s ideas aren’t just different; they are dangerously incoherent. They’re not even really ideas, just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds and outright lies.” — Hillary Clinton doesn’t hold back on her rival.

@ Ferret

@WayneMcCurrie: I would have thought that not getting downgraded would have been positive for Financials — the market does not think so

@ferialhaffajee: Hlaudi Motsoeneng allegedly banned on-air criticism of his recent edicts on local content and no outside editors will be allowed on air any longer

@Trevornoah: Video game difficulty settings should be set to: 1) full-time job, 2) part-time job, 3) unemployed

Bill Maher @billmaher: Trump is going to crash the stock market. I miss the days when bad Republican ideas just ruined Kansas

@carienduplessis: Wonder what Cyril Ramaphosa did today, what with Western Cape ANC manifesto launch cancelled. Didn’t see him in Limpopo or Mpumalanga. Counting buffaloes maybe?

@mailandguardian: Muhammad Ali: It’s just a job. Grass grows, birds fly, waves pound the sand. I beat people up

@DarlingBrew South Africa: Big shout out to @DesmondandTutus for #BestRockAlbum at #sama22

Tail Piece

The CEO of Wi-Fi infrastructure company Vast Networks was late for a conference call this week because, he said, he just didn’t hear his phone ring.

Grant Marais then admitted that actually, he didn’t even know his landline number.

“I’ve never used it,” he said.

It’s no surprise, considering he conducts all his business via a cellphone, using Wi-Fi.

Still, if staying connected is his game, you’d hope he could indulge the odd archaic diversion back to landlines, if only to mingle with the rest of us.