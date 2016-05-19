Ferret May 19 2016

• A Chinese policeman has set a new Guinness world record for the plank position.

The BBC reports that Mao Weidong remained in the position for eight hours, one minute and one second.

The plank is a core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to push-ups for the maximum possible time.

• Campaigners calling for Switzerland to introduce a basic income for its citizens have set a Guinness world record with their campaign, weeks before people go to the polls yet again in the central European country.

Basic Income Switzerland, which campaigns for all adults in the country to receive an income of at least 2,500 Swiss francs (about R40,000) a month, regardless of whether people are working or not, set the record by creating the biggest poster on record.

The group laid the 8,115.53m² poster out in the Plaine de Plainpalais, Geneva, last Sunday. It weighs 7t and has the question: “What would you do if your income were taken care of?”The vote on the basic income will take place on June 5 in a nonbinding referendum. Campaigners have submitted a petition of more than 100,000 signatures, which is needed to call a referendum.

Experts believe a minimum income for all citizens would almost certainly require the government to raise taxes.

The poster, which was created by the campaign group, beat previous record holder Fareed Lafta, whose own effort (depicting a map of Iraq’s cultural sites) measured 7,164.78m². Lafta laid the poster out in February this year at the Karbala stadium in Iraq.

• The BBC and the UK government are facing a huge backlash against the decision to mothball the BBC’s recipes website — and it has emerged that other services, including the Newsbeat site, are facing the chop.

More than 70,000 people had signed a petition calling for the BBC to reverse its decision by lunchtime on Tuesday after news emerged that the BBC was planning to close its clearly popular food website.

• Hide your children. Heavy metal rock gods Iron Maiden have landed in Cape Town in Ed Force One, an airliner piloted by lead singer Bruce Dickinson. The band, which formed in 1975, is unleashing hell in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

@ Ferret

@WiredUK: The Simpsons just aired a live-animated episode.

Bloomberg @business 1: Donald Trump says he’s unlikely to have a good relationship with David Cameron if elected.

@NASA: Did you know that Saturn’s F ring has been sculpted by its two neighbouring moons?

@SmallTalkDaily: Oh gosh the R vs the £ & $ was so strong. What happened? Oh yes Zuma & his dodgy ANC govt opened their F-ing mouths.

@AngeloCoppolaSA: I wonder if JMPD is behind this drive against Uber drivers. Many have lost a late-night revenue stream.

@Kramer186: @thelonelyisland My alarm has been “Like A Boss” since my freshman year of high school. I’m a senior in college now. No regrets.

Bloomberg @business: Here’s proof that India is becoming oil’s new star.

@HillaryClinton: Being president isn’t like being on a reality show. We can’t afford a candidate who treats it like one.

Tail Piece

A US construction worker who won $1m on a lottery scratchcard in 2012 has beaten the odds again by hitting a $1m jackpot for a second time.

Bruce Magistro put down $20 at a petrol station in New York, for 10 scratchcards.

After his first win four years ago, he used much of his prize money to pay for his wife Yvonne’s medical bills.

Yvonne died from lung cancer in 2014. Their son Nick said the second win was his mother’s way of sending help back to the family.