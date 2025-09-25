Woolworths still warms shoppers’ hearts, despite ups and downs
Food is again the star, with revenue up 11% to R52.4bn, supported by market share gains and positive volume growth
25 September 2025 - 05:00
Woolworths is a story of three businesses.
At its core sits the premium South African food operation, consistently profitable and long admired for quality and innovation. Alongside it is the fashion, beauty and home division (FBH), which has shown progress under CEO Roy Bagattini but still cannot be called a growth engine. Then there is Australia’s Country Road Group (CRG), now its sole offshore asset after the sale of David Jones, and the clear laggard, battling both a weak consumer economy and underperformance against peers...
