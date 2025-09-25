Pick of the Month: Nedbank: consistent and reliable — and now making bold moves
Under Jason Quinn, it’s no longer content to be the ‘steady as she goes’ bank
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The big four banks are huge oil tankers rather than dynamic speedboats. So they are unlikely to deliver the best performance on the JSE in any given year — though more focused banks such as Capitec and Investec might.
Nedbank has been the forgotten bank in terms of headlines for the past few years. While it is much smaller, both in assets and market cap, than FirstRand and Standard Bank, it has not had the revolving door of CEOs that has kept Absa in the news...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.