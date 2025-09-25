MARC HASENFUSS: Are the stars starting to align for the JSE’s food sector?
Libstar has received ‘expressions of interest’ — good news for long-suffering shareholders who have endured a lean time since the group was listed on the JSE in 2018
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The JSE’s food sector has provided plenty of ingredients for speculation among IM’s team of writers over the past few years.
Though IM might have suggested certain tie-ups that could enhance the profit recipe at any number of the bourse’s food counters, we have not seen a heap of moving and shaking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.