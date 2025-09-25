KAP’s expensive year of preparation
The picture was mixed and included serious challenges, but major projects hold out prospects for growth
25 September 2025 - 05:00
KAP endured a bruising 2025 financial year, with operating profit down 14% and headline earnings plunging 47%.
The setbacks were threefold: heavy start-up costs at the expanded medium-density fibreboard (MDF) plant at PG Bison, stubbornly weak polymer margins and slower than expected progress from the Unitrans restructuring. Yet management insists 2025 was a year of heavy lifting, laying the foundations for recovery, with the benefits expected to start filtering through from 2026 onwards...
