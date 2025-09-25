Juicy stakes on the menu
Despite the money wrangle hanging over it, Spur presents a mouth-watering prospect
When Spur Corp released results for the year ended June 30 on August 21, the market showed its appreciation. The share price jumped from R33 to R38, a delightful 15% rally.
At the time of writing, it had fallen to R35 in the aftermath of negative news about the legal dispute with GPS Food Group. Spur is in an arbitration process related to two claims — and the arbitrator found in favour of GPS in the first to be heard, for between R119.9m and R167m. The quantum of damages hasn’t been finalised and this creates an overhang on the Spur share price, as this amount is material in the context of a R3.2bn market cap...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.