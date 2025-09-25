CA Sales hits Botswana road bump
The share price is drifting on concerns over the softening of Botswana’s economy
25 September 2025 - 05:00
IM’s last review of route-to-market fast-moving consumer goods counter CA Sales (CA&S) was in April 2025 at R17.50 with a target of R20 (+14%).
The counter hit a record high of R19.60 in mid-May and has since drifted, mainly, IM believes, on concerns over the softening of the Botswana economy, an important one to CA&S...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.