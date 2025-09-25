Afrimat: cement in need of curing
The share price is probably close to its nadir after just about everything that could go wrong, did go wrong
25 September 2025 - 05:00
There has been much recent copy in the FM on general mining mid-cap Afrimat, a fast-moving and popular investor stock. This update follows a visit by IM to Afrimat’s problem child, the cement plant in Lichtenburg.
Year to date Afrimat’s share has slumped 46% as a slew of woes, many not directly of management’s doing, led to a dive in earnings over the past 12 months, rattling investor confidence in the highly regarded executive team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.