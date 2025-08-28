Why TFG is underperforming
The retailer needs a coherent theme or strategy beyond just selling stuff that isn’t food
28 August 2025 - 05:00
TFG has shed more than a third of its value this year.
To be fair, that’s partly because this stock, like most other South African retailers, came into 2025 with red-hot exuberance around South African and US election results. Then along came tariffs and a realisation that it will take more than a few new faces in the government to fix many years of anaemic growth in South Africa, leading to a nasty sell-off in the sector...
