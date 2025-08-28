There’s no papering over the cracks at Sappi
If you’re looking for a buy-and-forget stock, move right along from the bloodbath that is the paper and packaging sector
28 August 2025 - 05:00
At the time of writing, you can buy a Sappi share for R28.37.
You could’ve done the same thing back in November 2020, or in October 2013 for that matter, or in August 2009, when the market was still recovering from the global financial crisis. Guess what? All the way back in April 2000, you could’ve done it too...
