Pick of the Month: Swoops, curveballs and turnarounds as Novus plays the markets
Share price crinkles like tissue paper, but buy it anyway
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Printing, publishing, packaging and education small-cap Novus Holdings is no stranger to IM readers.
IM has consistently recommended the counter from 140c after the rise of activism from A2 Investment Partners in 2021. A2 is the majority shareholder, which, along with an employee trust, owns a 70% stake in the business, which has a market value of R2.2bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.