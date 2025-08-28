Mantengu: from speculative small cap to credible mid-tier player?
With the controversy over its share price fading, the miner can focus on operational execution
28 August 2025 - 05:00
The storm that had engulfed Mantengu Mining over the past year has, at least for now, begun to recede.
On May 23 2025, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) formally announced that it had found no evidence of share price manipulation in Mantengu’s stock following its detailed investigation of the junior miner’s complaints...
