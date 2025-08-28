How AI is changing corporate banking
On the front end, AI is enhancing client engagement; at the back end, it's streamlining operations
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Technologies such as AI, blockchain and tokenisation are rapidly redefining the front-to-back office value chain in the corporate and investment banking (CIB) sector, from algorithmic credit assessments and ESG-linked financing to decentralised settlement platforms.
AI is affecting the industry on a huge scale, with numerous banks moving beyond experimentation to full operational deployments that are reshaping critical business areas...
