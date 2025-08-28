Hiding in plain sight, Zeda offers profitability and transparency
Operating at the nexus of infrastructure, finance and mobility, it has defied the rental car stereotype
28 August 2025 - 05:00
In a market awash with hype and inflated valuations, Zeda is a quiet outlier. Since its 2022 spin-off from Barloworld, it has defied the rental car stereotype, emerging as a capital-efficient, high-margin compounder at the nexus of infrastructure, finance and mobility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.