Despite helium highs, Renergen runs out of gas
ASP Isotopes believes combining its business with Renergen will provide a holistic global offering
This IM company review on Renergen may engender mixed views from readers. However, this will likely be the last IM comment on the alternative energy and helium counter given the offer made to acquire the business on May 20 by Nasdaq-listed ASP Isotopes.
Renergen has been a contentious stock, and to say it drew Marmite or Trump-like reactions would be an understatement. From its early days evaluating natural gas formations in the Free State, to discovering that the gas contained a meaningful percentage of helium, the exploration stock, listed on the JSE in 2015, took on a life of its own as commerciality of the prospect occurred in late 2020 into 2021...
