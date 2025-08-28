Can Afrimat get back to its glory days?
Nothing’s guaranteed as the construction materials business battles a perfect storm
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Afrimat has a good track record of buying businesses and integrating them, and it has become one of South Africa’s biggest construction materials businesses.
Management has often been lauded for its capital allocation skills and ability to keep a tight grip on the balance sheet. However, results for the past year have fallen into the crusher, mainly driven by extraneous factors, and the stock is down 41% to R41.12. It was only a year ago, in July 2024 when Afrimat was trading at a record high of R74...
