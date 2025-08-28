Brutal honesty brings benefits to PPC
CEO Matias Cardarelli’s disciplined, no-nonsense turnaround strategy is beginning to show results
By 2020, PPC was confronting the consequences of overreach. Once an industrial bellwether in South Africa, it was burdened by complex operations and constrained liquidity. The promise of regional expansion was hampered by structural realities: currency restrictions, debt accumulation and a disjointed operating model.
Rather than mask the crisis with optimism, PPC adopted a humbler, more effective course to strip complexity, focus locally and build resilience from the inside out. The mandate — survive, simplify, stabilise — was austere, but essential. It marked the beginning of a rare kind of self-honesty in corporate strategy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.