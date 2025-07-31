Pot of gold at Rainbow
The poultry sector is looking succulent thanks to feed relief and higher bird prices
31 July 2025 - 05:00
FM editor Marc Hasenfuss received several reader requests for an updated opinion on Rainbow Chicken, so the IM obliges with a review of our March comment on the poultry stock when the counter was trading at 354c.
At the time of writing, Rainbow is 14% higher at 403c (having touched 414c)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.