Pick of the Month: Focused fintech with Capital Appreciation
Change may be the name of the game soon, but the company has a solid foundation for growth and a defensive moat
31 July 2025 - 05:00
Capital Appreciation started life as a special purpose vehicle — cash raised to build an amorphous fund — which explains its rather nondescript name.
It has evolved into a leading fintech business. It has three divisions. The largest is payments — with revenues of R689m, 55.3% of payments revenue is in the form of steady annuity income. It increased by 9.2% to R381m last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.