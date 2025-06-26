Zeda hits a speed bump
Solid earnings and a higher payout haven’t been enough to change the market’s view
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Zeda’s share price is cheap. The problem is that it’s been cheap for a while.
Now trading at an earnings multiple of 3.6, this stock is in real danger of falling into the value trap bucket for an extended period. Those who have been on the wrong end of a value trap will tell you that being early is the same as being wrong, thanks to the time value of money and the opportunity cost of capital being tied up in a sideways stock for too long...
