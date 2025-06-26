There is reason to be serious about Sirius
The market foresees further dividend growth from the company, which expects to benefit from the increased need for military-related properties
If you’re in search of a reliable, hard currency dividend payer that continues to grow cash flows year after year, come rain or shine, look no further than Sirius Real Estate.
The Germany-focused landlord, which has expanded its portfolio of factory, warehouse, storage and office parks to the UK in the past two years, this month cemented its 11-year track record of uninterrupted dividend growth. That’s a remarkable feat, and bucks the general trend among real estate stocks, most of which were forced to slash or suspend dividends during the pandemic. And more recently, listed property payouts have been eroded by higher-for-longer interest rates...
