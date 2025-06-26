The Sun also sets

At the onset of the pandemic, Tsogo Sun suffered a terrible crash as lockdowns were calamitous for the casino and hotel industries. There were many stocks that had a rough time in 2020, but few lost about 90% of their value.
However, the severity of the crash was matched by the speed of the recovery, with the share price back at January 2020 levels by October 2021. As V-shaped recoveries go, this is a textbook example.
After that, things went sideways. The shares traded in a range of R10-R13 between September 2021 and December 2024, offering none of the excitement that you’ll find at the roulette tables in the group’s casinos. The lack of upward momentum was a cautionary tale for this sector, as consumer behaviour appears to have gone through a structural change.
It would’ve been impossible to forecast with any accuracy what the long-term effects of the pandemic on consumers would’ve been. It’s still not clear how certain things will play out. What we do know is that for every Zoom investor who wrongly believed that all meeting activity would shift online, there’s also an investor who wrongly believed that everything would go back to “normal” after the pandemic.
As is so often the case, something in the middle has turned out to be the truth. But when you’re running an expansive (and expensive) portfolio of fixed assets such as casinos, even a modest structural drop in demand is a huge problem for margins.
While the Tsogo Sun share price moved sideways, the world of online gaming was growing quickly, particularly in South Africa where sports betting exploded in popularity. Staying home and staying safe quickly turned into an excuse to bet on sports events once they started happening again, with a shift in behaviour from in-person to online activities creating fertile ground for the online betting names to invest strongly in marketing.
The rot started in the Tsogo Sun share price in late 2024 and then accelerated quickly. The company has shed a quarter of its value in the past six months and there’s little evidence of the share price turning the corner. Is this justified, or is the market missing a trick? The answer is going to come down to your view on whether casinos can attract consumers back to the slot machines and tables instead of staying at home on their phones.
One of the ways to assess the extent of disruption is by looking at the recent trend in the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (ebitda) margin. By splitting annual results into two halves, you can view the business on a sequential rather than year-on-year basis. Though you have to be careful of seasonality, this does tell a useful story.
It also tells a very worrying one — from the six months to September 2023 until the six months to March 2025 (four consecutive six-month periods), adjusted ebitda margin was: 33.6%, 34.2%, 31.7% and 30.6%. The drop from the March 2024 period (the 34.2% spike) until now has put immense downward pressure on the share price, with the market coming to terms with just how severely the casino business model has deteriorated.
The trouble with the online betting alternative is that it offers a compelling way to scratch the betting itch without consumers having to leave the couch. If this is bad news for the flagship casinos such as Gold Reef City and even Montecasino, then you can imagine how worrying it is for the casinos in outlying areas that offer far fewer attractions overall. The online experience is identical regardless of whether you live in Fourways, Welkom or Worcester, so small-town casinos are suffering the most.
“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” is hardly comforting for casino operators with costly buildings. Still, it would at least put some concerns to bed if Tsogo Sun were able to compete successfully with the online operators. Alas, Tsogo Sun’s efforts have been disappointing, with various operational issues and now a management change in the online business.
In Tsogo Sun’s own words, a “sudden significant turnaround is not realistic” — and, sadly, it’s not obvious that even a slow and steady turnaround is possible from here.
Creative solutions will be needed, along with near-perfect execution of strategies related to revamped resorts and, of course, the online offering as well. In the meantime, even the dividend isn’t guaranteed, with a 25% drop in the final dividend sending a strongly negative message.
The Sun also sets
The days grow darker as the share price chart paints a dim picture
The Finance Ghost
