Strength and stability: why Life Healthcare is looking fit as a fiddle
By cutting debt and focusing on operational efficiency, the hospital group is in a position to pursue strategic opportunities
With the disposal of UK-based Alliance Medical Group (AMG) and the pending exit of Life Molecular Imaging, Life Healthcare has decisively stepped away from its international expansion strategy and repositioned itself as a focused South African health-care operator.
The new direction is built on three priorities: operational excellence, network optimisation and margin growth. Central to this strategy is a renewed focus on the core acute hospital business, the acceleration of complementary services such as dialysis and diagnostics, and a concerted effort to extract more value from the group’s existing infrastructure...
