Sappi battles through headwinds
Setbacks and slowing demand pile pressure on pulp and paper group
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Sappi, the South Africa-based global pulp and paper group, is caught in the crosshairs of a confluence of economic headwinds and sector-specific pressures.
Manufacturing a range of products, including dissolving wood pulp (DWP), printing and writing papers, and packaging and speciality papers, it serves markets in North America, Europe and South Africa. The company’s latest quarterly results paint a picture of a business under strain, yet positioning itself for a rebound should global trade tensions ease...
