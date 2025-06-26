Pick of the Month: Watch this private wisdom
VCP’s moves are gumming up the works at AdvTech, but be prepared to seize the day once that process ends
26 June 2025 - 05:00
June is AGM season for the three listed private education players — AdvTech, Curro Holdings and Stadio Holdings. The share prices of these three have followed very different trajectories, and they track IM’s AGM feedback from 2024. Year to date AdvTech is down 8.3% and Curro has slumped 28.1%, but Stadio has romped ahead, up 27.1%.
This review on AdvTech — which owns brands such as Varsity College, Crawford International and Trinityhouse — is an interesting one as the share price performance year to date has not reflected the positive results narrative and recent AGM feedback...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.