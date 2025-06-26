Pepkor warms up with more layers
Credit sales are boosting growth, but just as significant is the retailer’s dealmaking
26 June 2025 - 05:00
The “credit interoperability strategy” at Pepkor is quite a mouthful. It’s also an exciting part of the business, driving credit sales across multiple business lines and product categories. From cellular to clothing, Pepkor is using credit sales as a growth engine.
As interesting as this is, there’s an argument to be made that it overshadows the significant recent dealmaking at the group and the strides it is making in how it is positioning its traditional retail offering...
