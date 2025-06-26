Beware the bully
The test for equity markets in the coming months will be when Trump’s tariffs start to filter through the US economy. In the meantime, keep an eye on the bond market
26 June 2025 - 05:00
The dip buyers have won — for now
For all the macroeconomic chaos we’ve endured so far in 2025, the S&P 500 is flat year to date and so is the US 10-year bond yield, with the bond performance being far more surprising than the equity rebound...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.