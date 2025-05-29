Remgro’s fundamental error
Investment holding companies live or die by their capital allocation strategies. Rupert’s firm is getting it consistently wrong
29 May 2025 - 05:00
Death, taxes and a large discount to intrinsic NAV (iNAV) per share — these are the certainties for local investors in investment holding companies.
There are many such examples on the JSE, though fewer than before. Unsurprisingly, when the market doesn’t reward a particular type of corporate structure, that structure loses popularity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.