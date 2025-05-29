Putting together the pieces of Quilter’s performance
The affluent segment had another strong quarter, with a 42% year-on-year increase in gross inflows to £4.19bn from £2.956bn in the first quarter of 2024
Quilter was listed in 2018 after its managed separation from assurance giant Old Mutual.
It was previously known as Old Mutual Wealth, and the core of the business was the Skandia investment platform. It has a range of packaged multimanager products for the affluent and high net worth markets. ..
